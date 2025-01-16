Two WWE stars have privately expressed to Penta their desire to work with him (Exclusive)

His first night on RAW was nothing short of a dream debut, but Penta is seemingly only getting started in WWE. There is obvious excitement about his arrival, with multiple talents hoping to share the ring with the former AEW star.

After weeks of patient build-up, Penta appeared on the second RAW episode on Netflix and faced Chad Gable in a pretty impressive match. There has been a lot of chatter ever since, and some of the rumors were addressed on the latest episode of WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass with JoeyVotes and TC. While they covered the backstage reaction to his debut, it was revealed that at least two superstars have expressed their intentions of working with Penta.

Trending

Not only does Penta know about their interest, but the creative team is also aware of the potential stories for the future. While we don't know the identities of the two superstars, there might be more talents thrilled about having a pro wrestler like Penta on the roster, and can't wait to be involved in a program with the Mexican on TV.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Penta experienced the near-perfect WWE debut on Monday Night RAW

The road to WWE wasn't straightforward for Penta as the 39-year-old faced uncertain moments during his final days in AEW. Once he was contractually obligated to appear, WWE wasted no time laying out the red carpet for one of the best Luchadors in the world.

It all began with cryptic vignettes on RAW and Chad Gable demanding he gets to face the most proficient practitioner of Lucha Libre.

As expected, Penta stepped up for the challenge and made his first appearance on Monday Night RAW. Barring a few sloppy moments, the match against Gable showcased the best of Penta and he predictably emerged victorious.

Penta also cut an emotional and passionate promo after the match and many believe he came across looking like a top star. It's safe to say the man who has zero fear now has a lot of expectations as well as admirers in the WWE.

If you use this exclusive, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling, and don't forget to tune into WrestleVotes Radio on Backstage Pass.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback