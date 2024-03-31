Two WWE stars could be pulled from massive WrestleMania XL match; important meeting scheduled - Reports

Two massive WWE Superstars could be pulled from a big match at WrestleMania XL as per a new report.

A Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship is set for The Show of Shows. On the latest edition of SmackDown, Austin Theory & Grayson Waller qualified for the match, and so did Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate. But it seems like the former team might miss 'Mania this year.

As per a new report by Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, WWE is going to hold a meeting before WrestleMania to decide whether Theory & Waller should be removed from the match. Check out Meltzer's comment below:

"By the way, even though Theory and Waller won. It is not necessarily that they're going to be in that match. They might be. There is a meeting upcoming where they will make a decision on that," Meltzer stated. [H/T: WrestlingNewsCo]

The Unsidputed Tag Team Title match might steal the show at WrestleMania XL

The two-night card for The Show of Shows looks insane so far. As for the Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match, it will feature some of the most exciting names on WWE TV.

The lineup for the bout is as follows: The Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Damian Priest), #DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa), The Awesome Truth (R-Truth & The Miz), The New Day (Xavier Woods & Kofi Kingston), A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory), and New Catch Republic (Pete Dunne & Tyler Bate). With all these talented names competing for the gold, fans can expect a barn burner.

There's no update yet as to why WWE has planned to hold a meeting to decide Theory & Waller's fate on The Grandest Stage of Them All. WrestleMania XL is around a week away at this point. Theory & Waller certainly won't appreciate being pulled from the big match mere days before the mega event.

