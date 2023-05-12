Two WWE Superstars are happy to see Vince McMahon back in creative - Reports

As per Wade Keller of PWTorch, two WWE Superstars are happy over Vince McMahon's return to creative.

McMahon announced his retirement from WWE last year, leaving the wrestling community dumbfounded. Earlier this year, though, McMahon ended up making a surprise return to the company.

Keller recently opened up about Vince McMahon's return to WWE while speaking on the latest PWTorch podcast. Keller spoke to two WWE Superstars who are pro-Vince and the two were glad to see him contributing to creative again.

The two superstars also told Keller that there are many other wrestlers who are happy over Vince's return:

"The wrestlers who are more sympathetic or okay with or even somewhat happy with Vince returning – the wrestlers I talked to directly like Vince better but they also indicated [that] they are not alone [and] that there are people who are happy Vince is back."

Keller added:

"It's natural that some wrestlers would think that they were getting a better push under Vince McMahon than Paul Levesque because every booker is gonna have their favorites that they like a little more than others and those people get a boost and others will be like, hey, I think I was in a better position under Vince." [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Vince Russo said last year that Vince McMahon would make an attempt to return

In late 2022, rumors emerged hinting that McMahon was trying to come back to WWE. Former WWE booker Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the rumors with Sportskeeda and stated that McMahon would make an attempt at a WWE return in 2023.

The unthinkable happened in early 2023 and McMahon finally made his return to WWE. He also debuted a new look and was now sporting a mustache.

