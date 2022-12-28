"He can't even fathom it" - Vince Russo believes Vince McMahon will attempt to make a return to WWE in 2023 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently commented on the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to WWE.

Recent rumors claim McMahon has been trying to come back to the promotion. The former CEO and Chairman apparently claimed that he was given "bad advice" by some people, leading him to step away from his roles.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo briefly discussed reports of McMahon wanting to return next year amid his retirement in 2022.

According to Russo, he believes that Vince McMahon will make an attempt to return in 2023 after reportedly taking bad advice to retire.

"Well, bro, you seeing now with some recent comments... he can't even fathom it. It's finally starting to settle in that he stepped away and now everything I'm reading is he thinks he made a mistake and he thinks he should've never stepped away and he thinks that he took some bad advice. If that is the way he is talking, I would not be the least bit surprised to at least see him attempt to make a comeback in 2023." said Vince Russo. [3:27-4:03]

Watch the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW:

Dutch Mantell believes WWE has gotten better since Triple H took over from Vince McMahon

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell mentioned that WWE had improved under Triple H's creative direction.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, The Game took over creative duties. Mantell believes that the former in-ring star has turned things into a positive since taking up those duties.

"Do you see how quickly all this has moved? Five months ago, six months ago, we were all looking at SmackDown and saying, 'man, they are dead.' [...] They had nothing to go to. But then, of course, things happened; the Vince removal actually got WWE a lot of publicity. And then we got Triple H in there, and he's used to his type of booking, which has been proven to work," said Mantell.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists According to the people familiar with his comments, Vince McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, & that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down & that he now believes the allegations & investigations would have blown over



- WSJ According to the people familiar with his comments, Vince McMahon has told people that he intends to make a comeback at WWE, & that he received bad advice from people close to him to step down & that he now believes the allegations & investigations would have blown over- WSJ https://t.co/p56vYKe3GN

Triple H has also brought back numerous top stars since taking over the creative team in WWE.

