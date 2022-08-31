Plans for Tyson Fury to appear at WWE Clash at The Castle - Reports

According to a recent report, Tyson Fury is set to make an appearance at WWE Clash at The Castle.

Tyson Fury is one of the biggest British boxers in the world. He is familiar with WWE as he has made several appearances for the company. A few years ago, he faced Braun Strowman in a singles match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which he won via Count Out.

The Gypsy King has made sporadic appearances in the past for the company.

Fury has been talking about stepping inside a squared circle once again. However, those rumors were put to rest as he was busy with his boxing career. In 2019, Fury also made an appearance for SmackDown, where he teamed up with his former opponent to take out The B-Team.

Louis Dangoor @TheLouisDangoor Sources close to Tyson Fury tell me that 'The Gypsy King' will be in Cardiff for WWE Clash at the Castle this weekend. However, the undefeated boxer is not expected to get physical in any capacity.



More on



According to a report from Give Me Sport, Tyson Fury will be appearing at WWE Clash at The Castle in the UK. Fury's appearance might not involve him getting physical in the ring.

The Gypsy King will make his appearance without any violence as he doesn’t want to get injured in any capacity.

It will be interesting to see what WWE has planned for Fury or if it is a one-off appearance to promote the show in his home country. Tyson Fury is still actively boxing, which might be the reason as to why he won't be getting physical inside a WWE ring.

Drew McIntyre wanted to face Tyson Fury in WWE

The Chosen One might be busy at the moment preparing for one of the biggest matches of his life against The Tribal Chief. However, McIntyre was campaigning for a match against The Gypsy King before settling for Roman Reigns.

Drew McIntyre will be facing The Tribal Chief for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WWE Clash at The Castle.

During an interview with Sky Sports, McIntyre told Fury to call him after his recent fight:

“All I’ll say to Tyson is, Don’t screw it up! Don’t screw it up. Get through this fight, win it, and then give us a call. We’ll figure out if it can happen in Cardiff,” said McIntyre.

McIntyre might get to meet the boxer in the UK, but he has a bigger challenge waiting in the form of The Tribal Chief at the premium live event. It will be interesting to see if The Chosen One gets to face The Gypsy King in the future.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will win at WWE Clash at The Castle? Sound off in the comment section.

