Tyson Fury rumored to make his WWE return very soon

It has been reported that charismatic pro-boxer Tyson Fury is set to make his first WWE appearance in almost three years.

Fury is one of the biggest sporting stars in the world, with an undefeated record in boxing. He also competed in WWE against Braun Strowman at the Crown Jewel 2019 event.

According to a recent report from Brad Shepard behind his Unleashed paywall, the current WBC Heavyweight Champion is seemingly scheduled to appear at WWE's upcoming premium live event, Clash at the Castle, in Cardiff.

"Update on WWE / Tyson Fury. A source in #WWE told me Tyson Fury is scheduled to be at WWE Clash at the Castle. Clash at the Castle will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales." (H/T Thirsty For News)

Fury made multiple appearances in the Stamford-based promotion during his rivalry against The Monster Among Men. Fans will have to wait and see if The Gypsy King will make his return on September 3.

Former WWE Champion on potential match with Tyson Fury

Fury has proven to be a massive box-office draw during his boxing career. Hence, WWE would undoubtedly want him to engage in another feud on the company's programming.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has expressed his desire to face the British star inside the squared circle. Speaking to The Mirror about a possible fight between him and Fury, The Scottish Cyborg noted:

"My attention is on getting back to the WWE Championship or the Universal Championship, both currently held by Roman Reigns. I'm targeting Roman right now, but if Tyson wants to make something happen, he has our number so give us a call." (H/T Mirror)

Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn Tyson Fury calling out three different heavyweights from three different disciplines within the space of a minute…



MMA’s Francis Ngannou

WWE’s Drew McIntyre

Boxing’s Anthony Joshua



[ @Tyson_Fury] Tyson Fury calling out three different heavyweights from three different disciplines within the space of a minute…MMA’s Francis NgannouWWE’s Drew McIntyreBoxing’s Anthony Joshua 🎯 Tyson Fury calling out three different heavyweights from three different disciplines within the space of a minute…1️⃣ MMA’s Francis Ngannou2️⃣ WWE’s Drew McIntyre3️⃣ Boxing’s Anthony Joshua[🎥 @Tyson_Fury] https://t.co/h37r4MdIiA

Drew McIntyre seems focused on capturing the world title from Reigns. The rivals will lock horns on September 3 at Clash at the Castle, with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. Fans will have to wait and see which star will walk away with the championship at the high-profile show.

Would you like to see Fury back in a WWE ring? Let us know in the comments section below.

Guess who wants Vince McMahon to induct him into the WWE Hall of Fame. Click here to find out.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh