Tyson Kidd reportedly settled a lawsuit with WWE and now has unique contract clause

Tyson Kidd's in-ring career might be over, but he won't be leaving his position in WWE anytime soon.

Kidd currently works backstage at WWE as a producer and has received high praise from countless people over the work he's done with the women of RAW and SmackDown to help take their matches to the next level.

Luckily, we'll continue to feel Kidd's impact within WWE for years to come as he has a no-cut contract with the company as a producer. But how did he get that clause in his contract?

According to Steve Carrier of Ringside News, the reason Kidd is okay with his in-ring career being over is because it was part of a multi-million dollar lawsuit in 2015 that has also given him a no-cut contract as a producer with WWE.

"Tyson Kidd recently stated that he is okay with his in-ring career being over. We were told that should be the case. He has a no-cut WWE producer contract that was part of a massive multi-million lawsuit settlement after suffering a broken neck in 2015."

Natalya comments on her husband Tyson Kidd's in-ring career being over

Tyson Kidd is okay with his in-ring career being over, but his impact on the business has only improved in the years since he stepped away from the squared circle.

After confirming on social media that his competitive career was over, Kidd's wife Natalya took to social media to praise the work he's done in recent years behind the scenes in WWE.

"Your influence in pro-wrestling is even greater than when you were in the ring. So many women appreciate how much you've helped them reach their dreams. Whether it be in the main event(s) of WrestleMania or in those unsung moments when we simply needed someone to believe in us," Natalya said in a tweet.

Are you disappointed to hear that Tyson Kidd's in-ring career is over? Are you happy to hear that he has a no-cut clause in his current WWE contract? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Jacob Terrell