Uncertainty around Omos' future amid WWE absence - Reports

Omos is arguably the last giant left in WWE following Braun Strowman's release, and recently, there was an update on his status, which seemingly points towards some uncertainty around his future.
A few years ago, Omos was a staple in the Stamford-based promotion when he officially aligned with AJ Styles in 2020. Moreover, the former regime was quite high on The Nigerian Giant, as he captured the RAW Tag Team Championship with The Phenomenal One at WrestleMania 37.
Unfortunately, the 33-year-old WWE star's appearances decreased in the coming years under the Triple H-led creative as the new regime planned to use him as a special attraction. During his absence from the Stamford-based promotion, he held the GHC Tag Team Championship with Jack Morris earlier this year before he relinquished it.
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), there was no definitive decision made to send Omos to AAA following a reported discussion. The company's creative team has discussed the idea, but plans or dates have not been scheduled for an appearance, which raises uncertainty around his immediate future.
Major WWE secrets leaked! Watch Here
Omos hasn't competed in an official capacity for any promotion in a while.
Major WWE name wants to face Omos
While Omos was off the weekly product, The Nigerian Giant made an impact in Japan when he competed for Pro Wrestling NOAH. After he gave up the title, it seemed like the former RAW Tag Team Champion would've returned to the main roster following WrestleMania 41.
Moreover, he revealed that he signed a multi-year deal with WWE but hasn't appeared on any show or premium live events. Meanwhile, Dominik Mysterio called out the 33-year-old star for a match in an appearance on Pro Wrestling & MMA Interviews.
"Are you kidding me? There's a reason Omos is wrestling right now. If not, you would've seen him playing in the NBA or something, but the man is over here wrestling. I'll tell you this much: put me in a one-on-one match with Omos, and I'll show you why that dude is wrestling. I don't care if he's eight feet tall," Mysterio said.
It'll be interesting to see if Mysterio can hold onto the Intercontinental Championship until Omos' on-screen return.
A top professional wrestler opened up on Goldberg HERE