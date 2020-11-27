Uncertainty over Braun Strowman's WWE future reported

Braun Strowman was suspended by WWE after he attacked WWE official Adam Pearce on RAW. This came as a major surprise as there were rumours of the company building towards a future match between Drew McIntyre and Braun Strowman at TLC.

While the suspension is a storyline work, there is a belief that The Monster Among men actually may have to take time off from WWE owing to a possible knee injury. Dave Meltzer of WON has noted that there is uncertainty over Braun Strowman and it is unknown what the plan for him is.

Meltzer stated that there still is a possibility of a match between Strowman and Drew McIntyre but it may not be happening at TLC.

''There was a story going around that Strowman was said to have been injured in the Survivor Series and they did a suspension angle on Raw to write him off, but he was not on the internal injury list and many believe McIntyre vs. Strowman was still set even though the company did follow up Raw with an announcement of a suspension for him attacking Adam Pearce.''

Is Braun Strowman injured?

The report further added that Strowman was working on his knee in the gym and it would have to be a very serious injury for WWE to have to delay a PPV main event plan because of it.

''He also said something about a title match so seemingly no matter what, that title match is coming at some point and that strong angle would make you certain of it. There was a knee injury of some sort, believed to be from the Survivor Series match.''

The uncertainty over Braun Strowman was also fueled by some rumours of Strowman possibly joining RETRIBUTION soon. Though it is unlikely that the former Universal Champion will join any faction, there could be truth in the report of him having to take some time off due to injury.