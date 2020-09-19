Uncertainty over Drew McIntyre's push in WWE reportedly revealed

Drew McIntyre is all set to face Randy Orton in an ambulance match at Clash of Champions. The Scottish Psychopath has done a tremendous job as the WWE Champion, especially when his win was overshadowed by the pandemic situation.

Unfortunately for the WWE Champion, it looks like his mega push will be coming to an end at Clash of Champions as former WWE Champion Randy Orton will likely head out as the new WWE Champion. Dave Meltzer of WON has stated that all the signs point to Orton defeating McIntyre at Clash of Champions.

An ambulance match in WWE is almost a lock for a fluke finish. It’s not known if Orton is getting the title, but a few signs have been in place, such as him losing the first match clean in the middle to build a rematch, and his loss to Lee on the last PPV show. In addition, there was at least talk that the planned Orton vs. Edge match at WrestleMania this coming year would be for the title.

He further talked about how having an ambulance match could be a safeguard to protect Drew McIntyre from getting pinned clean.

The one thing the ambulance match does is it allows them to protect McIntyre from taking a pin while getting the title off him.

What's next for Drew McIntyre?

There is no doubt that Drew McIntyre has done a great job as the face of RAW over the past few months. However, if WWE does make Orton the next WWE Champion, it is likely that Drew McIntyre will be kept away from the main event picture at least until Orton is done with Edge.

Some reports have stated that McIntyre may get another reign as the WWE Champion after next year's WrestleMania, once the crowds have returned to the arenas.