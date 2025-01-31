Unfortunate AJ Lee update - Reports

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Jan 31, 2025 02:35 GMT
The star may not return (Credit: WWE.com)
The star may not return (Image credit: WWE.com)

AJ Lee's return has been a big topic in WWE for some time. With CM Punk finally back in the company, fans have been waiting to see if the star returns. Now, there's been a report on what's being said.

Since CM Punk returned to WWE, there have been rumors about AJ Lee finally returning to the company as well. However, they have been just that - rumors. At no point has something concrete come out of it.

Unfortunately, per a report by Fightful Select, while there have been several jokes made by stars in WWE and AEW about an AJ Lee return, there had never been any situation where anyone could confirm it. The report stated that those they spoke to claimed that they had not heard anything about a return by her, and if such a thing were to happen, it would have been kept secret.

Recently, CM Punk also jokingly mentioned Lee when discussing possible entrants in the Royal Rumble. However, a higher-up said he believed it was meant jokingly that Punk would get in trouble with Lee for mentioning her.

The higher-up also said that AJ looked like she'd immediately fit back on WWE TV, and they were sure that Lee knew she could always return to the Royal Rumble.

Fans will have to wait and see if Lee comes back this year or in the future. Unfortunately, there appear to be no plans for her return at the moment.

