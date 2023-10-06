Unfortunate backstage update on The Rock's WrestleMania 40 match - Reports

It was recently rumored that The Rock might appear at WrestleMania 40 to face Roman Reigns. However, that might not be the case after all.

The Great One and The Tribal Chief were supposed to cross paths at WrestleMania 39, but the idea was scrapped due to a sudden change in plans. Apart from that, both have had major victories throughout their careers and have been the pillars of professional wrestling. While Rock was the most popular superstar during his time in the business, Reigns also didn't leave any stone unturned to cement that position for himself.

According to a recent report from Ringside News, it has been confirmed that it would require The Great One to cancel many plans if his match with Roman Reigns takes place at the upcoming WrestleMania 40, which won't happen.

"The Rock is always going to want rumors out there about him, so that it appears as though there’s all this desire for him to headline, which he thinks increases his value... The Rock will have to scr*w over a lot of people and a lot of plans for that to happen.” (H/T- Ringside News)

John Cena opened up about apologizing to The Rock in person

WWE Superstar John Cena recently opened up about apologizing to The Rock in person.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, The Cenation Leader spoke about his unprofessional behavior toward The Great One during their feud back in the day.

"In between the times we’ve spent with one another, I’ve openly come to a realization that the first foray into us competing against each other probably was a professional mistake on my part. I’ve been very apologetic and open with my apology, the way I conducted business was in the realm of trying to do good business," said Cena.

Cena further added that following his apology to The Great One, he realized that the latter is a generous being.

"We did great business, and it was really nice to see a friend. He’s actually very generous with his time, we actually conversed a little bit. That was the first time we’ve seen each other since publicly apologizing for that and I just want to make sure he heard it from me face to face as well. It was really nice to see a friend."

It would be exciting to see if The Rock defies the odds and cancels his prior work commitments to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.

