Unfortunate Becky Lynch update following Royal Rumble absence 

Fans expected Becky Lynch to return to WWE at Royal Rumble, but she was interestingly omitted from the titular match. There were several slots that Lynch could have entered if she had planned to be there, but it seems that there was never a plan for The Man to be part of the show.

Fightful Select is reporting that Lynch wasn't in town for the show and was never factored into the Royal Rumble.

Trending

Lynch was expected to return after RAW's move to Netflix, but she's yet to be part of the storylines on the show. Seth Rollins remains a major part of the WWE product in her absence as it seems that Lynch is currently focused on acting roles outside of the business.

A female WWE star said her life is in danger. Details HERE

Will Becky Lynch return on WWE RAW?

Becky Lynch is still considered to be one of WWE's biggest stars despite not being on TV for more than six months. The former Women's Champion is expected to be part of WrestleMania, which means that she will have to make her return soon.

Charlotte Flair's Royal Rumble win opened the door for Lynch to add herself to the match in the same way that Flair was added to her bout with Ronda Rousey back in 2019.

Expand Tweet

There are a number of options for Lynch heading into WrestleMania if she were to return on RAW or SmackDown. That being said, WWE now has several women to accommodate after the Royal Rumble with Alexa Bliss and Charlotte making their returns. There were rumors that Nikki Bella could remain around as well after she made a surprise comeback at number 30 in the Women's Rumble match.

There's also an update that Roxanne Perez is set for a main roster call-up, but it's unclear where she will fit in, so there seem to be a lot of changes set for the women in the coming weeks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback