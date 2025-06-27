Unfortunate Chelsea Green serious health update - Reports

Chelsea Green was forced to miss an episode of WWE SmackDown recently. Now, more details have emerged about the star's absence, and it turns out that she was suffering from a real-life illness.
On the June 13 episode of SmackDown, Chelsea Green was supposed to be part of the Queen of the Ring Tournament and participate in a match. However, she was replaced by Alba Fyre, as Green was not at the venue and had been written off-TV, stating that she could not travel to the destination.
Green had, in reality, not traveled to the show, as reported by Fightful Select, because she was dealing with a genuine sinus infection. This infection then led to her suffering from actual hearing loss, and she was sent to the emergency room.
It appears that this very serious real-life incident is why she was forced to miss the show.
Thankfully, she healed soon enough and appeared on SmackDown the following week, with producers complimenting her turnaround. The sinus infection is separate from the broken nose she suffered a few weeks back. The two have nothing to do with each other, as per the report.