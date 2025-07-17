Unfortunate Hulk Hogan news - Report

There's more bad news surrounding Hulk Hogan at this time. A report has emerged about the entire situation.

Hulk Hogan has gone through surgery recently, and after news spread that he was at death's door, that was later proven false. However, reports did confirm that he had been admitted to the hospital and was going through treatment for his back-related issues, but he was not on his deathbed or anything like that. His wife also later said that the rumors of his life being in danger were not true, and the star was not in a coma either.

Now, in a Q&A by Fightful Select, more sad news emerged about Hulk Hogan. For fans unaware, the unfortunate news is that the biopic being made about the legend's life has now been officially canceled. Chris Hemsworth had been tapped to portray Hogan in the movie. The report stated that the film was repeatedly delayed and ultimately canceled.

The report stated that there was no realistic appetite for the biopic, and issues had arisen in distinguishing between fact and fiction when it came to incidents involving Hogan.

It appears that, for now at least, this movie will not be made about the WWE legend.

