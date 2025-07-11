Hulk Hogan's wife shares major rumor killer

Hulk Hogan's wife recently shared a rumor killer regarding the WWE Hall of Famer. There have been questions regarding the legend's health in recent months.

Radio host Bubba the Love Sponge had suggested that Hogan's health was in decline and that calls were made to his family members to come and say goodbye to him.

Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, recently responded to a fan on social media to shut down rumors about her husband's health. She shared the conversation on her Instagram story, which explained that he underwent a four-level Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion (ACDF), and the procedure impacted his vocal cords.

"We've been in and out of the hospital to support that recovery. So truly, there's no need for the drama or panic some people try to stir up. He's healing, and we're taking it one day at a time with love, strength, and patience," she wrote.

Hulk Hogan, Eric Bischoff, and Israel Martinez are a part of the Real American Freestyle promotion. The company recently announced the card for its debut event on August 30 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Bill Apter shares his thoughts on WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan's new venture

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently shared his thoughts on Hulk Hogan being involved in the Real American Freestyle promotion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Apter admitted that he would not be going out of his way to check out RAF. The veteran added that he loved scripted professional wrestling and that he was unsure if Hogan's involvement would lead to more success for the company.

"So this is something that I probably, with my interest level, probably won't be something that I will run to see. I just don't have... I am just at scripted professional wrestling, that's my love... I don't know if the endorsing of Hogan and [Eric] Bischoff will mean tons of 'buy this.' I don't know. There is still a lot of Hogan haters out there, and he knows it," Apter said. [19:37 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Hulk Hogan appeared on the debut episode of WWE RAW on Netflix in January 2025 but was booed by the fans in attendance. It will be interesting to see if The Hulkster makes any more WWE appearances moving forward.

