Unfortunate news for Becky Lynch fans - Reports

A recent report has shed light on Becky Lynch's WWE status as WrestleMania 41 inches closer. The Man, who hasn't been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since May last year, is not expected to be back in time for this year's event.

Though WWE's women's division has continued to flourish even without Lynch's involvement, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see her back on TV. Becky Lynch last competed on May 27 last year on RAW, where she failed to win the Women's World Title from then-champion Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage match.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select recently gave an update on the 38-year-old star as WrestleMania 41 approaches. He noted that though some plans were chalked out for her, they never materialized, and that Lynch is unlikely to appear in any form at the April 19-20 event in front of the fans at the Allegiant Stadium.

“At this point, I have not heard anything. I don’t expect her to be on the WrestleMania card. I know that things were pitched for her at Mania, but I’m not sure what happened with that.” (H/T - Ringside News)

Vince Russo thinks Becky Lynch will return after WrestleMania 41

In a recent edition of his Coach & Bro Show, Vince Russo stated that WWE might be saving The Man's return for the post-WrestleMania 41 season. Russo believes things might cool down considerably after The Show of Shows and that the promotion might want to have Becky Lynch return to heat things up again.

"I still feel that's why they've got Becky Lynch in their back pocket because they know it's gonna be a major letdown after WrestleMania. And that is one name that they can pull out of their back pocket. And I think you'll see that after WrestleMania," said Russo.

While it would have been great to see her compete at 'Mania 41, it's safe to assume WWE and Lynch have things planned out for her eventual grand return.

