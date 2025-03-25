WWE will bring back massive superstar after nearly a year following WrestleMania 41, says Vince Russo

A massive WWE Superstar has been absent since May of last year. Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently predicted the company would bring that competitor back after WrestleMania 41.

Becky Lynch spent nearly 11 years as an active wrestler in the Stamford-based company. However, she reportedly left the promotion last year after her contract expired. The Man had her last match in May 2024, when she lost to Liv Morgan in a Women's World Championship Steel Cage Match. Although reports suggested the 38-year-old had signed a new deal with WWE, she has yet to return to television.

Speaking on The Coach & Bro Show, former head writer Vince Russo speculated that WWE would bring the former Women's World Champion back after WrestleMania 41 for a significant reason:

"I still feel that's why they've got Becky Lynch in their back pocket because they know it's gonna be a major letdown after WrestleMania. And that is one name that they can pull out of their back pocket. And I think you'll see that after WrestleMania," he said. [49:37 - 49:54]

Seth Rollins thinks Becky Lynch will return to the WWE ring

Speaking on Front Office Sports, Becky Lynch's husband, Seth Rollins, provided an update on his wife's status. He confirmed that the former Women's World Champion has not retired from professional wrestling.

The Visionary pointed out that The Man would return to the ring when the time was right:

"I don't think we've seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she'll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I'm just having my wife on the road with me, so I'll be excited about it as well. But I'm not exactly sure what the timing is on that," Rollins said.

It will be interesting to see if Becky Lynch will indeed make her comeback after this year's Show of Shows.

