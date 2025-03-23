Seth Rollins shares huge Becky Lynch update amid WWE hiatus

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently shared a massive update on his wife, Becky Lynch, amid her surrent absence from WWE TV. The Man has not been seen in the Stamford-based promotion since May last year.

Becky Lynch last stepped inside the squared circle on the May 27, 2024, edition of Monday Night RAW, where she locked horns with Liv Morgan in a Steel Cage Match for the Women's World Championship. After failing to win the bout, Big Time Becks went on a hiatus and has not been seen on WWE TV since. Many people believe the star might be done with wrestling and fans would never see her inside the ring again.

However, according to multiple reports, The Man is rumored to return to action soon. A major reason for her absence could be her multiple film projects, one of them being the Happy Gilmore 2 movie scheduled to be released in July on Netflix.

During a recent edition of The Rich Eisen Show, Seth Rollins did an interview while heading for dinner in a car in Italy during WWE's European Tour. The host asked The Visionary who he was going with.

Rollins revealed that he was going on a solo date. The former World Heavyweight Champion also gave a major update on Becky Lynch, saying that she was in LA at the moment and would have accompanied him for dinner if she was on the road, seemingly confirming that Big Time Becks was not done with wrestling and could come back soon.

"Just me. I'm a solo man. Solo date today with myself right now. [Are you serious?] That's right. Yeah, that's it. (...) My wife is back there in LA with you guys, so, I'm going to be by myself and do my own thing, you know. If she was with me, she was on the road, she would be my companion, my wine sampling partner but today, I'm by myself, so, I'll take pictures and bring them all," he said. [8:37 - 9:31]

Check out the video below:

Seth Rollins says Becky Lynch will be back in WWE when the timing is right

During his interview with Front Office Sports, Seth Rollins confirmed that Becky Lynch was not done with in-ring competition, saying she would return to TV when the time was right.

The Visionary also mentioned that he was excited for Lynch's return as they would be together on the road once again.

“I don’t think we’ve seen the last of her in a WWE ring, but when the timing is right, she’ll be back. I know the fans are looking forward to it. I’m just having my wife on the road with me, so I’ll be excited about it as well. But I’m not exactly sure what the timing is on that,” Rollins said.

It remains to be seen what Big Time Becks has planned for her potential return to WWE TV.

