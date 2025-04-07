Unfortunate news on Brock Lesnar amid WWE retirement rumors [Reports]

Brock Lesnar continues to be the talk of the wrestling world due to conflicting reports on his WWE future. Another update on his status has come to light, and it's not looking good.
The Beast Incarnate has been in a tight corner since he was allegedly named in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.
His contract is said to be frozen, and he is not expected to be back until the WWE legal team clears him of his alleged connection to the suit.
Amid his absence, a post circulated online claiming that Lesnar told a fan that he had retired from in-ring competition. This caused a massive stir on social media, with fans questioning the legitimacy of this hearsay.
Whether or not it's true, only Brock Lesnar can tell. However, PWNexus noted that the former Universal Champion wouldn't be coming back anytime soon.
Brock Lesnar last wrestled Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where The American Nightmare conquered The Beast to end their trilogy.
Lesnar, at 47, has nothing left to prove in WWE or pro wrestling, for that matter. Even if the fans have seen the last of him inside the squared circle, he has already cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats.