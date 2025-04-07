Unfortunate news on Brock Lesnar amid WWE retirement rumors [Reports]

Brock Lesnar continues to be the talk of the wrestling world due to conflicting reports on his WWE future. Another update on his status has come to light, and it's not looking good.

Ad

The Beast Incarnate has been in a tight corner since he was allegedly named in the ongoing Janel Grant lawsuit against Vince McMahon and the company.

His contract is said to be frozen, and he is not expected to be back until the WWE legal team clears him of his alleged connection to the suit.

Amid his absence, a post circulated online claiming that Lesnar told a fan that he had retired from in-ring competition. This caused a massive stir on social media, with fans questioning the legitimacy of this hearsay.

Ad

Trending

Whether or not it's true, only Brock Lesnar can tell. However, PWNexus noted that the former Universal Champion wouldn't be coming back anytime soon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brock Lesnar last wrestled Cody Rhodes at SummerSlam 2023, where The American Nightmare conquered The Beast to end their trilogy.

Lesnar, at 47, has nothing left to prove in WWE or pro wrestling, for that matter. Even if the fans have seen the last of him inside the squared circle, he has already cemented his legacy as one of the all-time greats.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sidharth Sachdeva Sidharth Sachdeva is an up-and-coming journalist from Chandigarh, India, and has been contributing as a full-time News/feature writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since joining in early 2021.



He has played a pivotal role in building the website's All Elite Wrestling (AEW) section from the ground up.



In late 2021, Sidharth assumed the role of an Assistant Content Manager and soon became the content head of his team.



He has also interviewed former WWE Superstar Satender Dagar, better known to the wrestling world as Jeet Rama.



Aside from pro wrestling, Sidharth is an avid Football and Cricket fan. Outside of his field, he is a former Table Tennis player and loves to keep his passion alive in his leisure time.



Contact - [email protected] Know More