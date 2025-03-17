Unfortunate news on Stone Cold Steve Austin - Reports 

A recent report on Stone Cold Steve Austin is sure to disappoint his legion of fans who have been hoping to see him make a surprise appearance at WrestleMania 41. The new rumors indicate that The Texas Rattlesnake might not be involved at The Grandest Stages of Them All next month.

WWE is building to a formidable WrestleMania 41, packed with several high-profile matches. However, as the case is with 'Mania every year, there are lots of expectations around potential surprise appearances at the event. One of the names fans have been eagerly waiting to see is Stone Cold Steve Austin.

He was planned to appear at WrestleMania 40 and even at RAW Netflix's debut earlier this year, but things eventually fell through. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has now noted that fans had to keep their expectations in check.

Sapp explained that though the WWE legend expressed interest in participating, no pitches or plans had been chalked out for him, even with the show inching close.

"So when I asked previously, I was told don’t expect him to cause he had total knee replacement. However, he has been announced for that week for signings, meet-and-greets, photo ops, stuff like that. He has indicated that he could possibly be involved, but I haven’t heard that anything’s been pitched for now. That’s not to say that nothing has been, but if you have seen the reporting over the recent years, usually I hear by now if something had been pitched." [H/T - Ringside News]

Stone Cold Steve Austin has been announced for WWE World event

Whether he appears at WrestleMania 41 remains to be seen, The Texas Rattlesnake has been officially announced for the WWE World event during the 'Mania weekend in Las Vegas. Austin would have a meet and greet with fans during the two-day event on April 19th and 20th.

As expected, just when this news came out, fans began talking about him possibly showing up at WrestleMania, too. Since the wrestling business is unpredictable, it can't be ruled out that Triple H and co. might come up with something worthwhile for Stone Cold Steve Austin to do at The Show of Shows.

