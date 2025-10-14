  • home icon
  • Unfortunate news surrounding Ridge Holland's WWE exit - Reports

By Robert Lentini
Modified Oct 14, 2025 19:58 GMT
Holland
Holland's contract will expire next month. [Image credit: WWE.com]

There has been some unfortunate news regarding Ridge Holland's departure from WWE. The veteran announced on social media yesterday that the company would not be renewing his contract, which was set to expire on November 14.

Holland suffered a Lisfranc foot injury during his match against Moose at the TNA tapings on September 27. In his post earlier this week, he revealed that the company would be covering his rehab costs despite his contract not being renewed. However, he also shared that his guaranteed pay would be coming to an end, which was difficult for his family.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, Holland's main roster contract expired in November 2024, and he accepted a one-year extension at roughly $200,000 less than he was being paid last year. The report noted that the 37-year-old was not paid extra for performing in TNA.

Fightful also spoke with WWE talent who were upset about Holland not being paid while he was injured. A male WWE Superstar suggested to the publication that this would never have happened before the COVID-19 pandemic and is a concern for many stars on the roster.

Holland was a member of The Brawling Brutes faction alongside Sheamus and Butch (Pete Dunne) during his time on the main roster.

Dave Meltzer reacts to Ridge Holland's WWE exit

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer recently shared his thoughts on Ridge Holland's departure from the promotion.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Meltzer claimed that the new leadership in WWE was cold. He noted that Vince McMahon likely would have waited until Ridge Holland was healthy before letting him go.

"Look, a lot of times people go like, ‘Oh, if Vince was there, this wouldn’t happen.’ Usually, that’s total bullsh*t. But I will say this: if Vince was still there, they probably wouldn’t have fired him until he was healthy. They wouldn’t want a lawsuit. The new ownership — they’re cold. They’re out for profits. No loyalty. Same thing happened with UFC when Endeavor took over. People who helped build the company for years… dumped,” Meltzer said. [H/T: Ringside News]
Only time will tell what the future holds for Ridge Holland in the world of professional wrestling following his departure from the company next month.

Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

