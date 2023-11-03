Unfortunate update on 29-year-old's WWE return; injury persists - Reports

The latest reports have provided a major update regarding a WWE Superstar who has been out of in-ring action due to injury.

The name in question is none other than former SmackDown Women's and two-time Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan.

Shortly after losing the tag titles to Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green on Monday Night RAW, the 29-year-old female star was brutally attacked by Rhea Ripley at the ringside.

Reports noted that Morgan suffered a shoulder injury. Fans have been relentlessly waiting for the former SmackDown Women's Champion to make her comeback.

But it appears that Liv Morgan would still be on the road to recovery as PWInsider reported that the promotion's source mentioned that there's no timeline for the star's return to the company, as she is still struggling with her shoulder injury.

The report also noted that the 29-year-old star will likely travel back to Birmingham, Alabama, in November for her most recent evaluation, and there is no estimated time for her return.

Liv Morgan shared a heartfelt message on achieving a major WWE milestone

The former Women's Tag Team Champion recently wrote down a heartwarming message on completing 9 years with the company.

Liv Morgan signed the contract with World Wrestling Entertainment in October 2014 and has now completed nine years with the company. On this remarkable occasion, the star expressed her gratitude and happiness on Twitter through a heartwarming message.

"My feelings for you have never changed. Happy 9 year anniversary, babe 🖤 @WWE," she wrote.

Check out the former SmackDown Women's Champion's tweet below:

Only time will tell how long it will take for the 29-year-old star to recover from her ongoing shoulder injury.

Do you think Liv Morgan will return to WWE by the end of this year? Sound off in the comments section below.

