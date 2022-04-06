Unfortunate update on Alexa Bliss’ WWE future following WrestleMania

Where was Alexa Bliss during WrestleMania 38 weekend?

WWE held its biggest event of the year over the weekend in Dallas, Texas. But one of their most popular Superstars wasn't on the show—former RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Bliss wasn't in Dallas for WrestleMania 38 weekend. But WWE had no problem recreating Alexa's Playground at WWE Superstore Axxess and charged the WWE Universe to take photos in it.

With the WWE Women's division on RAW and SmackDown looking kind of slim at the moment, the fact that a healthy Bliss hasn't been seen on WWE programming since the Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event is very unfortunate.

When will Alexa Bliss return to WWE programming?

With Little Miss Bliss' contract reportedly not set to expire until at least 2024, the multi-time WWE Women's Champion doesn't have many other options other than to wait for WWE to bring her back to television.

On Monday morning following WrestleMania 38, Bliss posted a cryptic tweet on social media that suggested she's ready to become vocal in order to get back on WWE RAW or SmackDown, tweeting out:

"If the sticky wheel's always gettin' the grease I'm totally devoted to disturbing the peace & I'll do it all again when I get it done Until I become your number one. No method to the madness and no means of escape Gonna break every rule I'll bend 'em all outta shape," Alexa Bliss tweeted.

What are your thoughts on WWE not bringing Bliss in for WrestleMania 38 weekend? How could the company not find a place for one of their most popular Superstars on the biggest show of the year? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

