Unfortunate Update Following Historic WWE SummerSlam - Reports

WWE SummerSlam 2025 made history as it became the second-ever two-night premium live event in the Stamford-based promotion after WrestleMania. According to a new report, there's an unfortunate update regarding future events.

The Biggest Party of the Summer got larger under the Triple H-led creative regime as the company announced that the PLE will be a two-night spectacle going forward. The move generated great income for the company, and many have speculated that more events will be split into two nights under The Game's leadership.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON) provided an unfortunate update, as he shot down the rumors and speculations, stating that there are no plans to make any other event a two-night spectacle anytime soon. On a positive note, Meltzer noted that the plans could change to entertain the idea of the Royal Rumble becoming the third two-night event in WWE at any time.

It makes sense, as Royal Rumble and Survivor Series are part of the big four WWE events throughout the year. It'll be interesting to see which PLE will join WrestleMania and SummerSlam as two-night spectacles in the coming years.

Two new world champions were crowned at WWE SummerSlam 2025

In 2024, Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins joined forces to battle The Rock and Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania XL. The Visionary volunteered to become The American Nightmare's shield and helped him to overcome all odds before he finished his story.

However, both stars walked different paths after the event in Philadelphia and had several ups and downs. Recently, Cody Rhodes won the Men's King of the Ring Tournament when he defeated Randy Orton in the finals at Night of Champions 2025.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins became a two-time Money in the Bank winner and pulled off the 'Ruse of the Century' when he faked an injury for weeks before cashing in the contract on CM Punk at SummerSlam 2025 following the latter's match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship.

On the following night, Cody Rhodes defeated John Cena and captured the Undisputed WWE Championship for the second time in a Street Fight. It'll be interesting to see what's next for the champions on their respective brands.

