Unfortunate update on Randy Orton's potential opponent for WrestleMania 41 - Reports

Randy Orton's WrestleMania aspirations hang in the balance as The Viper is without an opponent for the show in Las Vegas. According to a new report, Jeff Cobb won't compete against the 14-time World Champion at The Showcase of the Immortals.

Earlier this year, reports were circulating regarding Jeff Cobb's free agent status, hinting that Cobb could be heading to WWE in the coming weeks. Later, the 43-year-old star had his final match for New Japan Pro-Wrestling, and his future became very clear following his departure from the promotion.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (WON), the insider stated that those within the company confirmed that Cobb would soon start in the Stamford-based promotion. Unfortunately, they also confirmed that he's not Randy Orton's opponent for WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

The biggest event of the year is less than a week away, and it'll be interesting to see if management can get an opponent in time for The Viper to compete at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

Randy Orton could face top WWE name at WrestleMania 41

Earlier this month, Kevin Owens shocked the world when he announced his neck injury and went on a hiatus. The Prizefighter withdrew from the match at WrestleMania 41 against Randy Orton in Las Vegas. A furious Viper struck Nick Aldis with an RKO to close the segment.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Randy Orton came face-to-face with Nick Aldis and demanded an opponent for The Showcase of the Immortals in Las Vegas. Later, Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga tried to take out The Viper before WrestleMania 41 and blindsided him with a 2-on-1 attack.

In the end, LA Knight came to save the day and decided to team up with The Apex Predator in a tag team match against Sikoa and Tonga in the show's main event. During the match, Orton and Solo Sikoa brawled their way into the crowd, and Knight ended the match with a BFT on Tonga for the win.

While it wasn't on the cards before, it seems like management set up an angle between Orton and Sikoa for WrestleMania 41. It'll be interesting to see if it leads to a match at The Grandest Stage of Them All in Las Vegas.

