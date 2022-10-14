Unfortunate update on Veer Mahaan and former SmackDown star's WWE future under Triple H - Reports

While many underutilized WWE stars have returned to prominence under Triple H, a handful of talents have not been as lucky. Fightful Select reports that the promotion currently has no main roster plans for Veer Mahaan and Commander Azeez.

Veer Mahaan was booked to go on an undefeated singles streak not too long ago and was positioned as a monster heel on Monday Night RAW. Azeez was also among the big men that were pushed as he was repackaged as Apollo Crews' muscleman following WrestleMania 37.

The change in management has seemingly impacted their respective runs on TV, as Veer and Azeez have since been sent back to the Performance Center.

Fightful's latest report from the developmental setup revealed a backstage update regarding the physically imposing stars. While WWE does not have any imminent creative ideas for the 7-foot Azeez, it was added that Veer Mahaan is also not booked for any upcoming episodes of RAW.

Mahaan was recently spotted with former partner Sanga, and another run for the Indus Sher tag team looks like a probability.

Commander Azeez was last seen at an NXT house show in July, where he teamed up with Cora Jade for a mixed tag team match. The man formerly known as Dabba-Kato has since not been used, and the situation could remain unchanged for the foreseeable future.

Was Veer Mahaan not ready for the WWE main roster?

WWE has always had a fascination with squash matches, and Veer Mahaan looked great when he, too, put together a string of one-sided wins.

However, Mahaan's first significant program on RAW with the Mysterio Family didn't last long. Triple H came to power in July 2022 and introduced new storylines and superstars in his bid to revamp the product.

Veer Mahaan has become a popular name online due to a few hilarious memes, and some fans were sad to see him get pulled from the red brand. However, Booker T believes WWE made the right decision by sending Mahaan to NXT as he felt the Indian star was not prepared to thrive yet on the main roster.

"I think it's a good thing he's back. I thought he was moved up way too quick I did not think he was ready or prepared for that main roster and the situation that he was getting himself into," Booker T revealed on his podcast.

