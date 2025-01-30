Unfortunate update on WWE's Dakota Kai - Reports

By Aakaansh Sukale
Modified Jan 30, 2025 18:21 GMT
Dakota Kai on Netflix
Dakota Kai on Netflix's premiere! [Image credit: Dakota Kai's Instagram]

WWE is set to kick off the biggest season of the year, as the Royal Rumble is less than days away. According to a new report, there's some unfortunate update on Dakota Kai's condition heading into the Rumble season.

Earlier this month, PWInsider reported that Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai was pulled off the road as she took a nasty bump during a tag team match. The injury took place when Zoey Stark hit Kai with a springboard missile dropkick, and a new report provided a further update on it.

According to PWInsider Elite, Kai is set to miss the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble match. Moreover, the report states she won't be cleared to compete unless she clears the Stamford-based promotion's concussion protocol. The multi-time Tag Team Champion has already missed a few shows.

Last year, Dakota Kai was out on two different instances, and it'll be interesting to see when the former WWE and NXT Women's Tag Team Champion returns to action.

Dakota Kai failed to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship on WWE RAW

Last year, Dakota Kai returned for a second time with a new attitude and drive as she entered the Women's Intercontinental Championship tournament on Monday Night RAW.

The captain of Kicks successfully won two matches and secured her place in the finals of the tournament. However, Damage CTRL has been feuding with Pure Fusion Collective, and it eventually cost Kai inside the ring.

Earlier this month, she faced Lyra Valkyria in the finals on WWE RAW. In the final moments, Valkyria hit her finisher on Kai and became the inaugural Women's Intercontinental Champion in the company's history.

Later, Kai and IYO SKY defeated Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark in a tag team match. Unfortunately, Kai got injured during the match, and it'll be interesting to see when the star returns to in-ring competition.

Edited by Ken Cameron
