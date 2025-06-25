Unfortunate update on WWE show after Booker T walks out - Reports

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently made headlines after walking out on a popular show. A couple of days after it happened, there's an unfortunate update regarding the show's performance.

Booker T returned as a legend for the second season of WWE LFG, along with Bubba Ray Dudley and The Undertaker. Michelle McCool is the newest mentor on the show, replacing Mickie James.

On the show's season premiere last Sunday, it ended on a cliffhanger with the five-time WCW World Champion walking out of the show. He wasn't happy with McCool getting the first two picks of the draft, as well as feeling that he should have won season one.

Trending

With all that out of the way, the ratings are in for the first episode of WWE LFG season two. And it's not looking good, with Programming Insider reporting that the season premiere only garnered 114,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating in the key demographic of 18-49.

When Brock Lesnar shocked WWE by going off script - Watch!

The report added that the overall ratings were down by 28.75% compared to the first season's premiere episode. The key demo also took a massive hit, which was down by 80.0%. It will be interesting to see if the show bounces back for episode two.

Booker T wants Evolution to be a two-night PLE

WrestleMania is the only two-night premium live event in WWE until this August, when SummerSlam holds its first two-night extravaganza in New Jersey. Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the upcoming all-women's PLE Evolution should also be a two-night show.

"You got so many women on the roster. We talk about it right now, as far as the women's division being pretty much the hottest division that we've ever seen, really. We've got so many talented women that need to be showcased. ... I just feel like (there) should be more light shined on women wrestling. The women really are, man, the heartbeat of professional wrestling right now. They really, truly are, and I just say give them their props," Booker T said on Busted Open Radio. [H/T PW Mania]

Evolution 2 is scheduled for July 13 at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. It's a Sunday PLE, with Saturday Night's Main Event happening the day before.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author JP David Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.



Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.



Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!



Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division. Know More

She started earning millions after WWE fired her - Check the story!