Unfortunate WWE status update on Santos Escobar 

Santos Escobar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since he was defeated by Rey Fenix on SmackDown back in May.The former NXT Cruiserweight Champion has been updating some cryptic posts over the past few weeks, and finally, there's an update on his future.According to a report by Fightful Select, Escobar's contract is set to expire soon, and while there have been some discussions regarding a new deal, there has been no decision made as of writing.Escobar's recent absence from WWE TV doesn't bode well for him when it comes to discussions surrounding his future. It also seems that Legado Del Fantasma are no longer together, since Los Garza have been appearing on SmackDown alone without Escobar for several weeks.There has also been no mention of Escobar, with the commentary team not even noting that he was absent or handing WWE fans a reason for him not being with Los Garza.Santos Escobar's group has been broken down on WWE SmackDownLegado Del Fantasma was being pushed as a group on SmackDown several months ago, but Elektra Lopez's release from the company back in February seemed to be the beginning of the end for the group.Los Garza has recently proved their worth in AAA, which seems to have allowed them to also be pushed on SmackDown, but Santos Escobar has been nowhere to be seen for several months.While he has been active on social media, many of his posts have been cryptic and have had fans wondering if they were a hint into his future.It's hard to know if there are some plans for Escobar on SmackDown, given his recent absence, but if he did leave WWE, Select noted that he would be someone who was sought after, given his experience with several big-name promotions outside of WWE.