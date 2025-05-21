Unfortunate Wyatt Sicks update following Alexa Bliss' WWE SmackDown return- Reports

  • home icon
By Phillipa Mariee
Modified May 21, 2025 18:00 GMT
The Wyatt Sicks!

Alexa Bliss returned to WWE SmackDown two weeks ago. Last Friday, she qualified for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, seemingly making it clear that she no longer has a Wyatt Sicks connection.

There was a belief that Bliss' return would lead to the return of Uncle Howdy and Co., but Mike Johnson of PWInsider recently noted that this was not the case, adding that there's no update on the Wyatt Sicks returning to the road.

“No updates on the Wyatt Sicks returning to the road as I write this.” [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

Previously, media reports claimed the group would make its return following WrestleMania 41, but it seems that there are still no creative plans for them. The group hasn't appeared on TV since December 2024. Amid their absence, Uncle Howdy and Co. were drafted to SmackDown via the Transfer Window earlier this year.

Bliss played a key role in Bray Wyatt's rise as The Fiend, and there was a belief that she would do the same with Uncle Howdy's group when she returned earlier this year.

The Wyatt Sicks' WWE booking has seemingly been inconsistent so far

The group had an impactful debut on WWE RAW almost a year ago. It subsequently had an interesting feud with Chad Gable and American Made. However, the company has been unable to follow up with engaging storylines.

The group has been off WWE TV longer than it has been on it, and it seems that fans are quickly losing interest in it. The concept of the group and the storytelling involving it in the beginning were engaging, implying that it has the potential to be one of the company's top stables if it's booked correctly.

The issue now is that Bliss has made her comeback, but the faction has yet to return to the road, so there is clearly something that is keeping it off TV, and it's unlikely to be Bo Dallas' injury since earlier reports suggested he was now cleared.

