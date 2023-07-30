Unique reason why Drew McIntyre will not be on the go-home episode of RAW before SummerSlam - Reports

WWE star Drew McIntyre is most likely going to miss the final episode of Monday Night RAW before SummerSlam.

This coming Monday night, the flagship show will emanate from the Toyota Center in Houston, TX. The show will mark the final stop before SummerSlam and the top stars from the red brand are advertised for the episode. Cody Rhodes, Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul, Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, and The Judgment Day are all scheduled to appear during this week's edition.

Dave Meltzer, on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that The Scottish Warrior would be in Budapest this week, filming for a role in the upcoming movie "The Killer’s Game." McIntyre will be co-starring alongside hip-hop star Ice Cube and WWE legend Dave Bautista.

"He’s been shooting a movie in Budapest, Hungary, and next week that’s where he will be. So, he won’t be there at RAW, because he’ll be in Budapest." [H/T Ringside News]

Drew McIntyre will face Gunther at SummerSlam

Ever since Drew McIntyre returned at Money in the Bank, he has set his eyes on Gunther and the Intercontinental Championship.

These two stars last competed at WrestleMania 39 in a triple-threat match which also included Sheamus. Since then, The Ring General has been on an absolute tear taking down challengers like Mustafa Ali, and Riddle. However, when Imperium ganged up on The Original Bro, Drew came in to make the save and drove the assailants away.

This led to McIntyre coming into the crosshairs of The Ring General and his faction. Last week, WWE announced that the two stars would collide at SummerSlam.

Gunther recently surpassed The Macho Man's Intercontinental Championship reign and is the longest-reigning IC champ of the modern era. It will be interesting to see if The Austrian Anomaly can now deal with the challenge of defending the gold against a former two-time WWE Champion.

Do you think Drew McIntyre will be able to end Gunther's historic title reign? Let us know in the comments section below.