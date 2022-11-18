Unique study shows 8-time WWE Champion has the most fake fans

Former WWE Champion The Rock allegedly has the largest number of fake Twitter followers of any WWE Superstar, according to a new study.

Following Elon Musk's takeover of the social media giant, several new policies have been implemented by Twitter. This includes a paid subscription for verification and a crackdown on certain less-desirable aspects of the experience. One of these is a significant reduction of fake or "bot" accounts following many individuals on the platform.

Now, a new study conducted by Gambling.com has revealed the WWE Superstars with the highest number of fake accounts following them. The study revealed that The Rock is, in fact, the WWE Superstar with the largest fake following.

The Great One is estimated to have around 7.4 million bot accounts following him. Rocky's former rival and former WWE Champion John Cena is the next highest, with around 4.3 million false followers. Details of the top five can be seen below.

1. The Rock (16,700,000, 44%, 7,385,985)

2. John Cena (14,000,000, 31%, 4,311,994)

3. Triple H (7,700,000, 34%, 2,591,006)

4. Logan Paul (6,700,000, 36%, 2,384,331)

5. Randy Orton (6,300,000, 34%, 2,157,934)

The Rock wasn't the only WWE Champion with "fake" followers

Just outside the top five on the Gambling.com list was current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

"The Tribal Chief" is estimated to have around 2 million fake followers out of his total of 4.8 million. Sheamus came in just after Reigns with around 1.9 million of the accounts on his follower list.

Sheamus and Roman Reigns will be leading their respective teams into the men's WarGames match at Survivor Series: WarGames on Saturday, November 26th.

What do you think of the Gambling.com study? Are you surprised to see the former WWE Champion on the list? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

