Unique WWE SummerSlam stipulation appears to ensure that there will be no interference 

On WWE SmackDown this week, it was revealed that the match between Jey Uso and Roman Reigns will be contested under Tribal Combat rules.

While Uso made it clear that this means the match will be No Disqualification, fans have now found the true rules of the match, which will prevent Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from interfering.

Roman Reigns prevented The Enforcer from attacking Uso on SmackDown because the rules of Tribal Combat mean that he can't strike another member of the family.

Big Dog B @SmartBhavesh I think Solo's blatant thirst for power is gonna backfire on him hard. Young, inexperienced, hyper reactive, doesnt take time to think or plan. Roman the only one who respected the rules and traditions of Tribal combat by not striking anyone in the family.

The Tribal Chief agreed when it was made clear that The Elders had sanctioned the match, and despite the recent issues in the family, he is making sure he respects his elders.

Many fans have pointed out that this now means that much like Hell in a Cell, this will be a fair fight but still a step up from the matches these two men have already had.

After Jimmy Uso's recent injury, many believed he would be making his return to help his brother, but this is now against the rules of the match Uso chose.

Michael Thompson @Michael23907799 @WWE @WWERomanReigns @WWEUsos Sami is gonna get involved in this one. No member of the family is allowed to interfere under Tribal Combat rules. Roman will retain, but it won’t be a clean win. Solo will attempt to interfere, but Roman will stop him & that will be seeds for Solo leaving him.

What are the rules of a Tribal Combat match in WWE?

Tribal Combat is a new match that many fans have never heard of before, but it appears that the main rules are that the two men in question are allowed to fight out their issues without any interference.

The point of the fight is that it's the end of the rivalry, and there is no going back, interference is forbidden as a way to ensure that it is fair and to prevent any family members from involving themselves.

Do you think Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso will adhere to the rules of the match at WWE SummerSlam? Share your thoughts and predictions for the show in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Incredible car collections of WWE Superstars