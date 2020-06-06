Unnamed veteran wrestler says 'Nia Jax is 100% at fault' for Kairi Sane's injury, Backstage reaction revealed

Kairi Sane suffered a nasty gash on her head after being sent headfirst into the steel steps.

A veteram wrestler felt that Nia Jax was to blame for the mishap.

Nia Jax and Kairi Sane.

The biggest story coming out of RAW was inarguably regarding the steel steps spot from the match between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane. The news of Kairi Sane suffering a head injury was already out in the open as the match was taped a week before RAW. WWE edited out a few portions of the injury spot, which included the medical team covering up her wound and all the blood that spilled as a result of the injury,

Dave Meltzer broke down the spot in question while also revealing the backstage reaction to the injury in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

According to Meltzer, Nia Jax looked to be at fault, but the WWE management may not have the same opinion. However, Meltzer did note that an unnamed veteran wrestler watched the spot and came to the conclusion that Nia Jax was '100% at fault' for Kairi Sane suffering the injury.

The wrestler explained the following:

"She didn't whip her, she grabbed her by the head and threw/shoved her. It was 100% Nia's fault. She never let Kairi find her balance after pulling her out of the ring, she then pushed her head down so Kairi would be unable to see and then threw her forward hard head first off balance towards the steps. Kairi has zero chance."

Does WWE blame Nia Jax for Kairi Sane's injury?

The word going around backstage is that Nia Jax has not been outrightly blamed for the mishap; however, another person in the company said that after watching it on TV, it did look to be Nia Jax's fault after all.

Kairi Sane posted photos of the nasty gash she suffered on her forehead after the match, but the severity of the injury is not known at this point.

Regarding Nia Jax's status, the former RAW Women's Champion has been labeled as an unsafe worker by the fans due to her history of injuring other Superstars. As reported, an ananoymous person in the company even called for Jax to be fired after the latest botch.

What do you guys think? Is Nia Jax really a dangerous worker, or does the WWE Universe unfairly target her?