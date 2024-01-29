Latest reports have now shed light on several current and former WWE Superstars including The Undertaker who were present at Royal Rumble 2024 but were not used during the show.

This year's Royal Rumble showcased several top matches as it kicked off with the women's Rumble followed by the Fatal Four-Way Match for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. The third match on the card was for the United States Championship and the show closed with the 30-men Rumble. Only a few top stars returned to the company during the show including Naomi and Andrade.

However, according to the latest report by Fightful Select, several current and former WWE stars were present during the show but were not utilised, including legend The Undertaker who won the competition in 2007.

WWE Hall of Famer Titus O'Neil was also present during the show. He has already competed in several Rumble matches throughout his illustrious career but was not used this year.

12-time champion Xavier Woods and his New Day teammate Big E were also there, the latter was last seen on WWE television on March 11, 2022. Many fans were expecting to see him during the 30-men competition but that did not happen.

Meanwhile, Blair Davenport, Johnny Gargano, Julius Creed, Brutus Creed, Akira Tozawa, Chad Gable, and Otis were also present in Tampa but were not used. Some more top names like Steve Keirn, Gerald Brisco, Brian Blair, Mike Rotunda, and Marti Funk were present for the media. Charlotte Flair was also backstage, in a knee brace, to support her husband Andrade.

Bill Apter wants to see The Undertaker at WWE WrestleMania 40

During an exclusive interview on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that he would like to see The Undertaker make an appearance at WrestleMania 40. The legendary journalist added that The Deadman could even show up just for a chokeslam on somebody like Grayson Waller.

"Well, just for the people who don't know who Mike Chioda is, he was one of WWE's greatest referees. Always a stand-up guy. The Undertaker to come back to WrestleMania, I don't know in what form, whether it would be a match, whether it would just be a walk-on and choke slamming and tombstoning somebody like Grayson Waller or somebody like that."

Many fans want The Undertaker to make an appearance at The Show of Shows. It remains to be seen what the company has planned for the legend's possible return.

