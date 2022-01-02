WWE wants Roman Reigns to eventually face a former world champion after his return – Report

Roman Reigns, unfortunately, had to pull out of WWE Day 1 after testing positive for COVID-19. The company rewrote its script and booked Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. The decision has put the Universal title storyline in jeopardy.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio show that, at some point, WWE wants Roman Reigns to face Drew McIntyre.

As reported earlier, Drew McIntyre was expected to feud with Roman after Day 1, but The Scottish Superstar's untimely injury might have affected WWE's plans.

Meltzer noted that while WWE could have had Madcap Moss beat Drew McIntyre at Day 1, the company probably chose to protect the former world champion due to the impact it could have had on a future program with Roman:

"I don't think anyone believed for a second he (Madcap Moss) was going to beat Drew McIntyre. It's funny because with Drew McIntyre being hurt, you know, they could have done it, but they didn't even dare do it. I wouldn't have either because, at the end of the day, the plan is still supposed to be Drew McIntyre vs. Roman Reigns at some point. So he shouldn't be losing to Madcap Moss even if he is going to be hurt. Hopefully, the injury is not too bad."

WWE @WWE



Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions.Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. INJURY UPDATE: @DMcIntyreWWE suffered a cervical neck strain with severe contusions. Upon further evaluation by medical staff he will have a follow-up with an orthopedic cervical specialist. https://t.co/5Bju1faAW8

WWE's booking problems heading into WrestleMania 38

Brock Lesnar capturing the WWE Championship has undoubtedly changed the storyline dynamics.

The company always wanted Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns to headline the next WrestleMania, which could still be the goal as things stand.

Meltzer highlighted one big issue that could arise in the future regarding WWE's placement of matches. WWE reportedly wants the two world title matches to be on separate nights, and either Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns would have to drop the title if they are still scheduled to have a WrestleMania match:

"The thing with Mania is, they've got two titles. They want one title defended on Saturday, and one title defended on Sunday. If they do Reigns and Lesnar, they are going to get the title off from one of those two if they are going to do the match, or else both will probably be on the Sunday show, and then you'd have the Saturday show with no title matches."

There are several factors at play in the current situation as WWE is waiting to ascertain the seriousness of McIntyre's injury.

If the SmackDown star can return quickly, a storyline with Roman could be a placeholder feud before WWE resumes The Tribal Chief's angle with Brock Lesnar.

Fans should receive some clarity in the coming weeks, and as always, we'll keep you updated on all backstage developments from WWE.

Also Read Article Continues below

If any quotes are used from this article please add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit Wrestling Observer Radio.

Seth Rollins has had more than 1 incident with a disorderly fan. Don't believe us? More details here

Edited by Abhinav Singh