Upcoming SmackDown shows reportedly set for a major change

A major change could happen to various upcoming episodes of Friday Night SmackDown due to scheduling conflicts.

SmackDown has been airing on FOX since 2019. However, scheduling conflicts have often caused changes a couple of times a year, and there are set to be major changes coming up for multiple episodes from the show.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, WWE SmackDown will move from FOX to FS1 for three separate dates due to clashes with Major League Baseball.

The blue brand's show reportedly will air on FS1 on October 27 to make way for Game 1 of the World Series, next on November 3 to make way for Game 6 of the World Series (if necessary), and finally on Black Friday, 11/24, they will move to FS1 as well due to FOX coverage of College Football with Oregon State at Oregon.

WWE SmackDown Superstar sends a message to his injured tag team partner

Smackdown star Kit Wilson has sent a wholesome message to his injured tag-team partner, Elton Prince.

Since arriving on the main roster in April-May, Pretty Deadly has quickly become a prominently featured team on SmackDown. The English duo had an unsuccessful but closely fought match for the Undisputed Tag Team Championships just weeks after their call-up.

However, Elton Prince, unfortunately, suffered an injured shoulder in a match against the Brawling Brutes last month.

Kit Wilson took to his Instagram to send a message to his partner. He shared a hilarious video where he mimes 'miss you' directly into the camera, synced to The 1975's About You.

Although there is no timetable for his return, WWE apparently is planning to keep the former NXT Tag Team Champions on television. Wilson was last seen pushing Prince around the arena in a wheelchair a couple of weeks ago.

Would you like to see Pretty Deadly win a title on SmackDown when Elton Prince returns to the ring?

Recommended Video Catch the full history of The Bloodline right here