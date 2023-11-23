Update on 2-time WWE champion's return to SmackDown following paternity leave - Reports

A recent report has provided information on the appearance of a former WWE champion on the upcoming episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

On November 8, Carmella and Corey Graves (one-time NXT Tag Team Champion & one-time 24/7 Champion) announced the arrival of their baby boy.

The Princess of Staten Island has taken a hiatus from television since March due to her pregnancy. Similarly, Carmella's husband, Graves, recently stepped away and took a well-deserved break from his hosting duties on SmackDown to embrace the joys of fatherhood.

Following the former NXT Tag Team Champion's absence, Kevin Owens and Hall of Famer Road Dogg have admirably stepped into his commentary position on SmackDown, receiving enthusiastic applause from wrestling fans.

While questions arose regarding who would replace Graves on the blue brand show this week, it appears his return eliminates the need for a substitute.

Based on information gathered from a tenured member of WWE's creative team, Ringside News has reported that Corey Graves is scheduled to grace the SmackDown commentary booth this Friday.

WWE star Carmella pens down her experience after giving birth

Carmella took to Instagram to share her heartwarming experience of returning home after a hospital stay.

The 36-year-old WWE star emphasized the significance of adequate rest and revealed the importance of a stroller in aiding her mobility, as her foot remained numb. Additionally, Carmella delved into the measures she was taking to prioritize her mental well-being.

"I've been so good about resting since coming home from the hospital. my bed and my couch have permanent outlines of my body on them [as they should!] rest is so important post partum. but yesterday it was really nice to get ready and go out for a walk. i didn’t realize how much i needed that. i couldn’t go too far and needed the stroller for stability since my foot is still numb, but it was just enough to make me feel like a human again. another thing ive been doing for my mental health is just wearing cute pajamas/sets around the house to lounge in. i stocked up on them before dimitri got here and it’s a little treat for me when i put them on. sometimes the little things are the big things. 🥰🤍"

Check out her post below:

The wrestling fans are brimming with anticipation for the return of the two-time WWE champion, who is sure to grace the SmackDown stage with a radiant smile this week. However, Carmella may need a more prolonged hiatus to fully regain her strength and make her return.

