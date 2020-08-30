Update on AJ Styles' future after Paul Heyman's appearance on WWE SmackDown

This past week on WWE SmackDown, Roman Reigns wasn't the only one who made his return to the Blue Brand. When the camera moved away from The Big Dog, the WWE Universe saw Paul Heyman by his side. It looks like Paul Heyman will be managing Reigns henceforth. A WWE Superstar who may not be happy about the arrangement is AJ Styles. Styles and Heyman's real-life dislike for each other is no secret.

AJ Styles has gone on record slamming Paul Heyman, calling him a liar. It was earlier reported that The Phenomenal One was moved from WWE RAW to WWE SmackDown because of Paul Heyman's presence and authority on the Red Brand.

Will AJ Styles be on WWE SmackDown following Paul Heyman's appearance?

On the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Melzer and Bryan Alvarez discussed AJ Styles' future on WWE SmackDown now that Paul Heyman has aligned himself with Roman Reigns.

“What’s interesting is with AJ and all that is does Reigns go to Raw in the draft or does AJ go to Raw or does neither of them go to Raw in the draft. But with Reigns as a heel, AJ is not the top heel there anymore so AJ can go over but McIntyre is gonna need new opponents unless Orton wins. But then Orton is gonna need new opponents because it’s not like there’s a whole plethora of babyfaces on that side either. There’s a lot of shake-ups that are needed, I guess come in October.”

On last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, AJ Styles dropped the Intercontinental Championship to Jeff Hardy, ending The Phenomenal One's reign at seventy days. On this week's episode, AJ Styles received his rematch against The Charismatic Enigma. Styles came up short against Hardy yet again.

As for Paul Heyman, his associate, Roman Reigns will be challenging for the Universal Championship in a few hours at WWE Payback in a Triple Threat Match that also involves Braun Strowman. The Big Dog made his much-awaited in-ring return last week at WWE SummerSlam after The Fiend dethroned The Monster Among Men.