Update on AJ Styles' WWE future after RAW loss - Reports

AJ Styles suffered another setback in WWE on RAW as he came up short in a Money in the Bank qualifying match. There have been speculations about The Phenomenal One's future in the company, and the loss has further fueled the fire. However, a recent report has put those rumors to rest.

Styles was in action on this week's edition of the red show, where he faced El Grande Americano and CM Punk in a Triple Threat bout for a spot in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. While Punk looked to have the match won, he was attacked by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Americano capitalized on the distraction to headbutt AJ with a loaded mask to pick up the win.

With R-Truth and Carlito leaving WWE, there have been speculations about more big names potentially departing the company. This also includes AJ Styles, who is rumored to join AEW upon the expiry of his contract, with many believing that the RAW match may have been his sendoff. However, a report from PWInsider has put those rumors to rest.

The wrestling insider reported that The Phenomenal One will remain a part of the global sports entertainment juggernaut and is scheduled for more RAW tapings going forward.

Veteran believes WWE has big plans in store for AJ Styles

AJ Styles failed to cement a place in the Men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match, leaving fans worried about his direction in WWE. However, pro wrestling veteran Bill Apter believes that the company has big plans in store for The Phenomenal One, with a match against Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio possible.

''I think something will happen after Money in the Bank [between Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio and AJ]," Apter said.

Styles has been part of the global juggernaut for nearly a decade. However, he has not won a championship in the company in a long time. The Phenomenal One is also nearing the end of his career, and thus, fans want to see him win gold one more time.

