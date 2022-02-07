Update on Alexa Bliss’ recent return to WWE - Reports

WWE Superstar Alexa Bliss made her on-screen return in January last month, appearing in several therapy segments to help her overcome the loss of her doll, Lilly.

According to Fightful Select, WWE filmed and produced nine of these segments, and a couple of them have already aired during Monday Night RAW. Fightful wasn't informed if all of them would be broadcast, or if WWE would double up on the segments to progress the Alexa Bliss story.

The report also mentions that these segments were a long-term plan for the former RAW Women's Champion as of the time they were filmed. There weren't any plans for her to appear at the Royal Rumble. Bliss had her last match at Extreme Rules last year, where she was defeated by Charlotte Flair.

Alexa Bliss might return to WWE with her previous gimmick

Alexa is one of the top female stars in Vince McMahon's billion-dollar company. She's the first woman to win both the SmackDown and RAW Women's Championship on two separate occasions. During Bray Wyatt's feud with Braun Strowman, the WWE Universe saw a different side to Little Miss Bliss.

She allied herself with The Fiend and adopted a supernatural gimmick. She later introduced fans to her toy doll Lilly, which was destroyed by Charlotte Flair in their last encounter. Bliss is now taking part in therapy segments on TV, which could result in her dropping her current gimmick.

According to reports, Bliss might undergo another character change upon her in-ring return. WWE applied to trademark "The Goddess" on January 19th, which was the nickname she used before her character switch.

AlexGamesWrestling @Alejand24930733

#wwe WWE has registered the trademark "The Goddess" again. Looks like we have the classic Alexa Bliss back. WWE has registered the trademark "The Goddess" again. Looks like we have the classic Alexa Bliss back.#wwe https://t.co/rGZlW9RyRp

Many fans were expecting to see Alexa in the Women's Royal Rumble match last week, but she didn't make an appearance at the event. Meanwhile, the WWE Universe is eagerly awaiting her return to the ring.

Also Read Article Continues below

What did you think of Alexa Bliss' return to Monday Night RAW? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who came up with the outrageous idea of Vince McMahon soiling his pants? More details right here.

Edited by Ryan K Boman

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Alexa Bliss return as The Goddess? Yes No 23 votes so far