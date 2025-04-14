Update: Backstage heat on current WWE champion due to botched SmackDown finish ahead of WrestleMania 41 - Reports

A recent report has shed light on backstage reactions to a current WWE champion's major botch on Friday Night SmackDown. It is none other than the current Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green.

In last week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Chelsea Green locked horns with Zelina Vega. Green started the match strong despite being upset that she did not have Piper Niven and Alba Fyre by her side. However, the match ended abruptly after The Hot Mess got distracted while arguing with Joe Tessitore, and failed to come into the ring in time before the referee's ten count.

According to a previous report by PWInsider, although Zelina Vega was booked to win the match, it was not supposed to end after a countout. Chelsea Green legitimately did not hear the ten count, and the referee had to call for the finish as it was live television.

The latest report by PWInsider has now given more insight into the botched finish. According to the report, one source within the company mentioned that Green believed the count would restart after she tossed Vega inside the ring and did not realize that the referee continued counting.

The report also highlighted that there was no backstage heat on anyone, as Zelina Vega was slated to win, and the actual finish of the bout did not change that.

It remains to be seen whether creative head Triple H will book both women in another match down the line or even at WrestleMania 41.

Zelina Vega sent a message to Chelsea Green after WWE SmackDown

After last week's SmackDown, Zelina Vega took to X/Twitter to send a message to Chelsea Green. The LWO star demanded a match from Green with her WWE Women's United States Championship on the line.

Vega also mentioned that the bout should be without any interference or disqualification.

"Sick of your sh*t. NO DQ. NO GOONS. TITLE ON THE LINE. You want to use your 'presidential power' to swap out refs, Joe, whoever else? Fine..But at this point, it’s not just about beating you, it’s about taking what’s mine."

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Chelsea Green and Zelina Vega's feud's future.

