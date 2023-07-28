Update on Bayley's knee injury after SmackDown appearance - Reports

Bayley seems to be recovering well after an injury scare during WWE's live event in Salisbury, Maryland, a couple of weeks ago.

The 34-year-old star was in a fatal four-way match for Asuka's WWE Women's Championship. The matchup also featured Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair. However, her knee buckled, and the referee threw up an X sign. She couldn't compete any longer and the WWE medical staff checked on her. This past Friday, she accompanied IYO SKY to the ring for her match with Charlotte. Although the Damage CTRL leader did not compete during the show, she was on commentary, cheering on her team member.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Bayley's injury was not too severe. He explained that The Role Model was on SmackDown and didn't need any crutches. He explained that in her walk, it was visible that the knee was tender. However, the Damage CTRL member was not limping and moved around pretty comfortably around the ringside area.

Bayley left the arena midway after a cryptic vignette aired on the titantron. The video featured an unhinged Shotzi calling out the star for her actions and issuing a warning.

Bayley rubbished reports of her being afraid of Shotzi

This past week, Bayley seemed to be in a rush and urged IYO to leave the venue after Shotzi's vignette. However, just as the duo was leaving the arena, Kayla Braxton caught up with them. The Damage CTRL leader mentioned that she was not intimidated by Shotzi and shifted the focus to SummerSlam.

"No, I don't care about Shotzi. This isn't about Shotzi, okay? If you want the inside scoop, you little idiot, interrupting us, we're trying to get out of here. Let's talk about SummerSlam alright? They can have their little triple threat. But this is Ms. Money in the Bank. That's right. Despite what happened tonight, she's a future Women's Champion okay? Now move out of the way, let's go, let's go."

The Role Model made it clear that despite the loss against Flair, IYO was still Ms. Money in the Bank and was almost guaranteed to become a future Women's Champion.

