Update on Becky Lynch's injury status - Reports

Becky Lynch's recent injury reports caused a wave of concern in the WWE Universe. However, fans can breathe a sigh of relief as a new update highlighted that The Man's injury status isn't a serious situation.

The 6-time Women's Champion was slated to face Zoey Stark in a one-on-one competition on tonight's RAW. However, a few hours before the show, the match was removed from WWE's official website. After which, a report noted that Lynch is dealing with an injury and is medically unfit to compete.

Providing an update on the situation, Fightful Select reported that the injury isn't very serious and the planned match can still be added back on the red brand.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp Regarding Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark being pulled from WWE's website, we're told Becky Lynch isn't cleared at the moment, but that could change.



The injury isn't major, and the match could end up being added back to the show or moved. Regarding Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark being pulled from WWE's website, we're told Becky Lynch isn't cleared at the moment, but that could change. The injury isn't major, and the match could end up being added back to the show or moved. https://t.co/TyvW1UbJ2w

Becky Lynch also has a score to settle with Trish Stratus as the duo have been at odds for the last few months. They also faced off at Night of Champions where Zoey Stark came from under the ring to attack The Man and help the Hall of Famer pick up the victory.

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus are likely to square off at SummerSlam but first The Man will have to go through the veteran's prodigy. With the injury not being major, one can expect the 6-time Women's Champion to go after Zoey Stark soon.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes