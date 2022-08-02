Update on Becky Lynch's potentially serious injury and in-ring hiatus after WWE SummerSlam - Reports

Bryan Alvarez was the first to confirm that Becky Lynch suffered a shoulder separation injury during her SummerSlam match.

As we had noted earlier in a series of graphic images, Lynch popped her shoulder back in place and proceeded to compete in the RAW Women's title contest.

However, Big Time Becks was helped to the back by WWE's medical team, and rumors of her injury have unfortunately turned out to be true. Here's what Bryan Alvarez reported on the latest Wrestling Observer Live:

"We can confirm today that she did suffer a shoulder separation. I don't know the extent of it," revealed Alvarez. [2:40 - 2:47]

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



She worked through most of the match with the injury.



Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp also verified the rumors and revealed additional details regarding WWE's latest injury blow. Sources couldn't provide a definite timetable for Becky Lynch's return as the chances of her undergoing surgery were said to be "50/50".

The former RAW Women's Champion is expected to miss some in-ring time, but there is uncertainty over how long she will be absent from WWE television.

Will WWE change its creative plans following Becky Lynch's injury?

The full extent of Becky Lynch's injury is still unknown at this point, but we should receive more clarity on her WWE status soon as she is one of the biggest names in the company.

Bryan Alvarez explained that a severe shoulder separation injury requires a lengthy stint on the sidelines. He brought up Kota Ibushi's example and stated that sustaining a Grade III injury would be the worst-case scenario for an athlete as it takes time to recover.

"There are several grades of shoulder separation; if you end up with the I think Grade III is the worst and Grade I is the least bad, it might be the other way round," Alvarez continued. "But regardless, if you get the worst version, then you're Kota Ibushi, and you can't benchpress the bar after months and months and months. If you get the lowest grade, you may be able to work through it. So, it depends on how serious it is." [2:48 - 3:20]

WWE could be forced into changing its creative plans if Lynch is required to be out of action, and as always, we'll keep you updated on her status.

