Update on Brock Lesnar's return to WWE at legendary venue - reports

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar could soon be making his return to the historic Madison Square Garden in New York. The Beast Incarnate is currently scheduled for a March 3rd live event show at the arena.

According to Cagematch, the former UFC Champion has not worked a non-televised live event since March 2018 when he defeated Braun Strowman and Kane in a triple threat match to retain his Universal Title.

WWE recently advertised Drew McIntyre vs. the winner of Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at Day 1, for the Supershow in Boston on January 8 but those plans were nixed after a covid outbreak in the company.

According to PWInsider.com, the former Universal Champion is currently slated to headline the company's return to Madison Square Garden. Several other high-profile superstars such as Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair are also advertised for the live event.

Will Brock Lesnar enter the Madison Square Garden as WWE Champion?

Brock Lesnar will face one of the biggest challenges of his career as he enters the ring at Royal Rumble. The former IWGP Champion will lock horns with Bobby Lashley for his coveted title.

Despite both having extensive careers in combat sports, the two powerhouses have never crossed paths. Sunday's match will be a big test for the champion as Lashley can match him in physicality and ability.

The Beast returned to SmackDown last year at Madison Square Garden to confront Roman Reigns after spending a couple of weeks on the sidelines due to suspension. However, the match between the two couldn't take place due to The Tribal Chief testing positive for Covid-19.

It's still unclear what WWE has in mind for the feud between Lesnar and The Head of the Table, but a match between the two at the historic venue could certainly help in generating the buzz that company needs on the Road to WrestleMania.

