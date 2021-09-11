Brock Lesnar confronts Roman Reigns and lays down major challenge on SmackDown

Brock Lesnar confronted Roman Reigns on this week's SmackDown and laid out a challenge for the Universal Championship.

Reigns opened the show and was acknowledged by the Madison Square Garden crowd. However, The Beast Incarnate decided to crash the party of The Bloodline.

Lesnar walked right into the ring and got in Roman Reigns' face only to get broken up by The Usos and Paul Heyman.

Brock Lesnar fuels the suspicions on SmackDown

A few weeks ago, Heyman was accused by The Usos of being fully aware of Lesnar's shocking return at SummerSlam 2021.

Lesnar heated things tonight and directly asked Heyman why he did not tell Reigns that he would be at The Biggest Party of the Summer, further proving The Usos' suspicions were correct.

"Why didn't you tell Roman I was going to be at SummerSlam?"@BrockLesnar 😤#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/JulJeLfqju — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 11, 2021

This obviously caused The Tribal Chief to cast his doubt on Heyman, and he snatched the Universal title from Heyman's hands and made his way towards the back along with The Usos.

Once Reigns left the ring, Heyman immediately switched alliances and reintroduced himself as the advocate to Brock Lesnar. However, the Beast Incarnate was not too pleased and demanded Heyman to award him a shot at Reigns' Universal Championship.

Heyman was hesitant to grant Lesnar his wish, and the latter scooped him up to deliver the F-5. However, Reigns intervened with a Superman Punch with The Usos providing backup.

But that wasn't enough to thwart the former two-time Universal Champion as he cleaned house by delivering German Suplexes to both Jimmy and Jey Uso.

In the end, Lesnar was the only person left standing as he stared a hole through Reigns, who made his way towards the back along with Heyman and The Usos.

Brock Lesnar wants a shot at Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship! 🔥 🔥 🔥#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/LNZmKpFGuz — WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) September 11, 2021

Later, when Kayla Braxton asked Heyman about Lesnar's challenge backstage, the latter replied that The Head of the Table would respond to the challenge on his time.

The Special Counsel revealed to Braxton later on during the show that Reigns will answer Brock Lesnar after The Usos' title defense against The Street Profits tonight.

It goes without saying that the Universal Champion has a lot on his mind as he might be focusing his attention on Finn Balor right now, who will be his opponent at Extreme Rules on September 26.

