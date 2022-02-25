Update on Cesaro Leaving WWE - Reports

It's a shock to the entire WWE Universe that one of the most talented superstars on the roster, Cesaro, has left the company. Last year, the Swiss Superman signed an extension, which has now officially expired.

PWinsider first reported the surprising news, and Sean Ross Sapp of FightFul then confirmed the departure. The Swiss Cyborg leaving WWE was not only a shock to the fans but quite a gut punch to the locker room as he was one of the most liked superstars on the roster.

More details have since then been revealed about the exit. It seems Cesaro had mentioned to his colleagues back in October that his deal was coming up in February, and he was pretty unsure if he would stay as he had signed a one-year extension.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



- How his deal was up so quickly

- His recent booking.

- Extension talks

- Non compete status

- Immediate talent reaction



patreon.com/posts/63006828 We have an update on Cesaro leaving WWE on Fightful Select- How his deal was up so quickly- His recent booking.- Extension talks- Non compete status- Immediate talent reaction We have an update on Cesaro leaving WWE on Fightful Select- How his deal was up so quickly- His recent booking.- Extension talks- Non compete status- Immediate talent reactionpatreon.com/posts/63006828 https://t.co/AquKlmCr8L

Fightful Select reported that the Swiss Superman was unhappy with WWE treatment with spots he never got to fill and finally chose to part ways with the company. Sources backstage have indicated that he was highly professional in his last match for Vince McMahon's promotion.

It's also been noted that unless he chooses to work somewhere else, there's always a chance he could resign. Amidst his departure from the company, it seems the bridge for a future return hasn't burned off completely.

Where could Cesaro end up now as a free agent?

Now with the expiration of his deal, Claudio Castagnoli is free to show up for any promotion he wants. He can immediately start working for any company as there's no non-compete clause on his head.

The Swiss Superman was an adored indie darling, coming up with Chris Hero, Bryan Danielson, etc., within different promotions. Now both stars are no longer working with Vince McMahon's company, Claudio has the chance to reconnect with his good friend Chris yet again as the Kings of Wrestling.

But we could also see Tony Khan snatch up the Swiss Superman as he wants to build the best roster for AEW. We're sure that Claudio would completely tear it up in the ring with other potential dream match candidates such as Kenny Omega, CM Punk, and Hangman Adam Page.

Where would you like to see Cesaro end up now that he has left WWE? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Edited by Angana Roy