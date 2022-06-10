Update on Charlotte Flair’s status for this week’s SmackDown - Reports

Is Charlotte Flair on her way back to WWE SmackDown?

Wednesday night on AEW Dynamite, Flair's husband Andrade El Idolo returned to action following his wedding and honeymoon with the WWE Superstar as the joker in the Casino Battle Royale. This has led to many fans questioning if The Queen is on her way back to SmackDown.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, that doesn't appear to be the case. In speaking to WWE sources, Johnson was told that Flair is not currently scheduled to be present at tomorrow's show.

Flair was written off WWE programming with a broken arm at the hands of Ronda Rousey. The company might be taking their time bringing her back to SmackDown in order to sell the injury properly.

Both Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair got time off for their wedding and honeymoon

Unlike Charlotte Flair, Andrade El Idolo wasn't written off of AEW programming due to injury.

Andrade lost a Coffin match to Darby Allin on AEW Dynamite on April 20. He went on to work AAA TripleMania XXX 10 days later before vanishing from the world of professional wrestling for a bit to get married.

While El Idolo's official return was on AEW Dynamite last night, he did make an appearance in a pre-recorded segment with RUSH at AEW Double or Nothing back on May 29. RUSH did not appear alongside El Idolo last night.

Flair was written off WWE programming about a week after her husband worked TripleMania XXX as she lost the SmackDown Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania Backlash.

While it's uncertain when Flair will return to SmackDown, one would think that the company will want her involved with the Money in the Bank premium live event on July 2. Will it happen? Fans will find out soon enough.

Although she isn't scheduled to be for SmackDown on Friday, with Andrade El Idolo back on AEW Dynamite, it's only a matter of time before Charlotte Flair is back on WWE programming too.

